Kutch (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended a Pakistani Boat 'Al Soheli' with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition, and approx 40 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores, an official statement said on Monday.

On the basis of the intelligence input by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, the ICG boat along with the crew apprehended the boat along with the crew and is taken to Okha for further investigation.

"During the intervening night of December 25 and 26 December 2022, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class of ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in the area close to the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During the early hours of Monday, 26 December 22, a Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters. On being challenged by ICG Ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring and did not stop even on the firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness manoeuvred and stopped the boat," the statement said.

It further said, "The ICG team in challenging conditions, then, boarded the Pakistani Boat. During the investigation, the crew was found to be behaving suspiciously."

After extensive rummaging of the boat, the arms, ammunition, and approx. 40 Kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores were found concealed.

This was the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS, in the last 18 months and the first apprehension wherein arms and ammunition along with drugs were being infiltrated.

According to the official, during the mentioned period, a total of 346 kgs of heroin worth Rs 1930 Crores has already been seized along with the apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 7 Iranian crew. (ANI)

