New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Pakistan attempted to hit various locations along India's western borders with drones and missiles on Thursday night but it could not succeed, military officials said.

Pakistan attempted to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, they said.

The officials said Pakistani drones were effectively engaged by the Indian armed forces and the attempts were thwarted.

