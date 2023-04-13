Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said Palwal will get the facility of Shatabdi Express under the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) project.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the HORC project in October last year.

A government statement said the project, which will connect Palwal and Sonipat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhouda with a broad gauge double railway line for passenger and freight traffic, is progressing swiftly.

Addressing a Jan Samvad programme in Aurangabad village in Palwal district, Khattar said radical reforms have been brought under his tenure to curb corruption.

"Earlier a job seeker was forced to pay a hefty amount to get a job. Now we have not only curbed the 'Parchi Karchi' system but also ensured that every deserving and meritorious (person) gets job in a fair and transparent manner," he the chief minister said.

He also announced that his government will upgrade a 33 KV power substation in Bahin village to 66 KV as demanded by the people of the area. He said round-the-clock electricity is being provided to about 5,600 villages.

He said earlier there has been an improvement in transmission loss from 34 per cent to 13 per cent.

Earlier this month, Khattar held Jan Samvad programmes in villages in Bhiwani district.

Khattar started Jan Samvad in Rohtak district last year. He has visited Sirsa, Sonipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad districts under the programme.

