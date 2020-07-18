Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): Streets in Panaji wore a deserted look on the second day of complete lockdown in the state.

The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Also Read | India Reports 34,884 New COVID-19 Cases and 671 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Cases Touch 10.38 Lakh Mark: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Yesterday Goa reported 196 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases so far is 3304. There are 1337 active positive cases.

The number of patients recovered on Friday was 129. The total number of people who have recovered in the state so far is 1946.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, Exempts Essential Services.

The death toll in the coastal state is at 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)