Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Terrorists shot dead an independent panchayat member in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mohammad Yaqub Dar was shot at and critically injured by the ultras at his residence in the Srandoo area of Kulgam, they said.

The officials said Dar was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Political parties condemned the killing of Dar.

"While the government trumpets the policy of 'enforced peace' in Kashmir, a panch named Mohd Yaqoob Dar is shot dead. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said in a tweet.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

"Very unfortunate. I strongly condemn the assassination of Panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family. May Allah grant the deceased Jannat," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

