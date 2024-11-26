Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to holding panchayati raj elections in the Union Territory (UT), Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday said the polls will take place once various formalities are completed.

Choudhary emphasised the importance of teaching the Constitution in schools to educate the younger generation about the essence of the country's foundational guidelines.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government wants to implement panchayati raj in this Union Territory. Voter lists are being prepared. There is also the issue of reservation.

"Additionally, there are issues related to the delimitation of panchayats. Once this process is completed, panchayat elections will be held," Choudhary told reporters in Udhampur.

The deputy chief minister, speaking at a function on Constitution Day, said, "If there had been no Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, I would not be standing before you today as deputy chief minister. It is due to this Constitution that I, coming from a very humble background, have risen to this position."

The Constitution serves as a guideline for the people of the country, he said, and added, "We should reflect on safeguarding and promoting its essence. We need to educate people about the Constitution, especially the younger generation."

Advocating strongly for educating youth and children about the Constitution, he said, "The youth need to read the Constitution and act in accordance with it. We believe an idea should be put forward to ensure it is taught in schools.

"We want the Constitution to be implemented in its entirety. It provides us with the direction to work for the people of this country," he said.

Choudhary emphasised the life, works and contributions of Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and thanked the organisers and participants for their efforts in hosting the event and urged everyone to follow the principles of social equality advocated by him.

"The Constitution Day reminds us of our duties and responsibilities towards the nation. It reinforces our faith in the rule of law and inspires us to work for the welfare of society, especially for the poor and marginalised," he said.

He highlighted that the Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, guarantees justice -- social, economic and political -- for all citizens, ensuring a social order that benefits everyone.

