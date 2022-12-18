Budaun (UP) Dec 18 (PTI) The panchayat secretary of the Kurkheda village was suspended for alleged irregularities in the construction of a cow shelter, an official said on Sunday.

Instructions have also been given to register an FIR regarding the matter.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said he along with a few officers conducted a surprise inspection of the newly constructed cow shelter in Kurkheda village of the Dataganj tehsil area on Saturday and found irregularities.

Kumar said no arrangements were made to protect the cattle from the cold.

Instead of total 185 bovines, only 66 were found on the spot, whereas Rs 3.5 lakh per month was taken by the management for the shelter, the DM said.

Investigation into the matter has been handed over to the District Panchayat Raj Officer (DPRO), he added.

