Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that the panchayat unit is the most important unit in the country's democracy and urged workers at the panchayat level to connect with each and every person and inform them about the welfare schemes being run by the central government and the Prime Minister.

He said that it is also the responsibility of the workers to ensure that all beneficiaries get the benefits of the central schemes.

Thakur said, "The central government is running schemes for every section of society so that every section of the country can develop properly. The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has failed on all fronts. The government has been in power for a year now and has not fulfilled a single promise. All development work in the state has come to a standstill. He was speaking at a training camp for panchayat samiti members in Theog, Shimla."

"Workers are the foundation of the party. The BJP is the largest political party in the world today. The BJP has the maximum number of workers. Every worker in the Bharatiya Janata Party, which believes in the democratic process, has the opportunity to reach the top," He added.

The Leader of Opposition said, "There is a need to work with full dedication and discipline to connect with the people and strengthen the party. He said that the BJP has to be strengthened in every booth and every panchayat to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Thakur said that the central government has made historic development in every sector in the country.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing in every field today. India is becoming self-reliant in every field with the ideals of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, and Jai Vigyan. The Prime Minister has given a subsidy of more than Rs 22,000 crore on fertilizers so that farmers do not face shortage of fertilizers for agricultural work. Apart from this, crores of people are benefiting from dozens of public interest schemes like 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, Ayushman, Swachh Bharat Mission in rural areas," He added.

The Leader of Opposition said that the current Congress government is a failure on all fronts.

"Congress government lied to the people of the state to win the elections. After forming the government, he did not fulfill a single promise. During the elections, every leader talked about the ten guarantees of the Congress, but after forming the government, all the leaders are not even taking the name of the guarantees. They have forgotten that this is not how things will work. The people of the state are ready to give an answer to this lie of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections," said Jairam Thakur. (ANI)

