Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated a three-day foundational and orientation training programme for newly elected District Panchayat Presidents and Vice-Presidents at Thakur Pyarelal State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development, Nimora, Raipur.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sai said that Panchayati Raj Institutions are the backbone of rural development.

"As newly elected Presidents and Vice-Presidents of District Panchayats, you have both a significant opportunity and a great responsibility. With strong determination, even one individual can transform the face of an entire district," he said.

Sharing his own journey, Sai said, "Those who serve the people with sincerity and a spirit of public welfare are always supported by the people themselves. I, too, began my political career as a Panch. I had never imagined that I would enter politics. When I was 10 years old, I lost my father, and the responsibility of my entire family came onto my shoulders. My life has been a story of continuous struggle. I never thought I would even become a Sarpanch, but with the blessings of the people, I eventually had the honour to serve as MLA, MP, and now as Chief Minister."

He added that resources are less important than the will to achieve something meaningful.

"With a mindset focused on public interest, even a single person can accomplish remarkable things. Among the most inspiring individuals I have observed closely are Dr Achyuta Samanta of Odisha and Nanaji Deshmukh. Dr Samanta, who grew up amid hardship, dedicated his life to social service and established a large educational institution in Bhubaneswar, where nearly 25,000 tribal children are receiving free education," CM Sai said.

"Similarly, in Chitrakoot, Nanaji Deshmukh adopted 500 villages through the Deendayal Research Institute and worked relentlessly for their holistic development. When I visited in 2006-07, I learned that 80 villages had already become self-reliant, with every family empowered economically. These examples show how much transformative change one individual can bring," he added.

Highlighting the potential of Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister said, "Our state is rich in every sense. About 44% of the land is forested. The soil is fertile, and our farmers are hardworking. Naxalism was a major obstacle to our progress, but we are overcoming it. For those Naxals who have surrendered, we have designed an excellent rehabilitation policy. Soon, Chhattisgarh will be free from Naxal violence, and regions like Bastar will have roads, electricity, drinking water, and all basic amenities."

Sharing a personal experience, Sai recounted his visit to Muler village in Bastar division.

"Residents there used to walk 25 km on foot, taking three days just to collect their monthly ration. You can imagine how far behind the area's development was. We decided to create a separate Panchayat for Muler and established a ration shop there. When I visited later, the happiness was evident on the people's faces," he said.

The Chief Minister urged the newly elected leaders to make the most of the training, "Without developing villages, we cannot build a developed Chhattisgarh. Always ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of development work. Regular field visits and inspections help tighten administration and speed up development."

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, addressing the participants, said, "As Presidents and Vice-Presidents of District Panchayats, you must prepare yourselves thoroughly to discharge your duties effectively. You should have an in-depth understanding of the legal provisions governing Panchayati Raj."

"Think beyond mere construction works--consider what other initiatives can drive progress in your villages. Activities such as dairy production help strengthen rural economies. Economic prosperity in villages guides the youth towards constructive pursuits and away from substance abuse. During this training, reflect on the functioning of Gram Panchayats and thoroughly learn all related processes so that you can better serve the people. This training programme will eventually cover 1.7 lakh representatives across all levels of Panchayati Raj Institutions, and today marks the beginning," the Dy CM added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the PESA: Panchayat Provisions and Chhattisgarh Panchayat Provisions Guidebook, Panchman magazine, and resource material for Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and members of Janpad Panchayats. He also planted a Maulshree sapling on the premises of the Institute.

The event was attended by the Principal Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Niharika Barik Singh; Secretary Bhim Singh; Director Priyanka Rishi Mahobia; and Director of the Institute, PC Mishra. (ANI)

