Chandigarh (Punjab), [India], November 24 (ANI): Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig on Monday chaired a meeting of all Chairpersons of University Teaching Departments to review academic planning for the upcoming session and to discuss preparations for the forthcoming admission cycle.

Addressing queries raised by concerned chairpersons, Vig said November 26 will remain a working day, and all teachers and department heads must remain present in their respective departments from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, an official statement from the Panjab University said.

She urged faculty members to counsel students who may attempt to disrupt examinations, stating that while protestors have a democratic right to express dissent, students who wish to appear for examinations have an equal right to do so without obstruction.

Referring to feedback from students, the Vice-Chancellor noted that an overwhelming majority intended to take the examinations, with many expressing that there was no compelling issue warranting disruption. Students, she added, were concerned that any attempt to disturb examinations could adversely impact placements, the academic calendar, and the university's ranking, while the motive behind such disruptions remained unclear to them.

As per the statement, Vig reviewed the university's academic readiness for the next session. She directed departments to intensify promotion of existing programmes, especially as the last date to apply for admissions is December 14, and the PU-CET (UG) examination is scheduled for 28 December 2025. She also announced the formation of a committee comprising Chairpersons of concerned departments along with the Director, Public Relations to further publicise the admission schedule.

Vig encouraged departments to strengthen outreach, noting that PU has advanced its admission cycle for PU-CET (UG) and other programmes. She advised departments to highlight their strengths through brochures and flyers and to actively reach out to Class 12 students by distributing material across schools, including those under the Directorate of Public Instruction (Schools) of Chandigarh, Punjab and neighbouring states.

She emphasised showcasing NEP-enabled courses and hotel management programmes, and called for enhanced publicity through print and social media to ensure that prospective students are informed about the early admission schedule. She also urged Chairpersons to communicate admission processes, deadlines and course scope clearly using new media tools, the statement added.

Further, the statement added, the meeting was attended by Dean of University Instruction Prof Yojna Rawat, Registrar YP Verma, Director, Research and Development Cell Meenakshi Goyal, Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan, Finance and Development Officer Vikram Nayyar, and all Chairpersons of University Teaching Departments. (ANI)

