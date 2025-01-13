New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Agra Rail Division has cancelled an examination held in October last year to fill the 60 per cent promotional quota for goods trains' guards after allegations of paper leak were raised by certain candidates.

It has also written to the vigilance department for a detailed probe.

According to railway officials, the step was taken after some candidates wrote to the Agra rail administration, drawing its attention towards the alleged paper leak ahead of the examination that was held on October 25 and October 28, 2024.

"After the allegations, the division carried out an internal enquiry that suggested some foul play prior to the examination, in which the involvement of some officials is also suspected," an official from the Agra Rail Division said.

"Following strong suspicion of irregularities, the division wrote to the vigilance department to initiate a thorough probe in the case," he added.

"The Railway Board has given clear-cut instructions for zero tolerance so far as irregularities in examinations are concerned. Following the instructions, the division decided to take this step," a senior railway official from the division said.

