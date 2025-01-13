Nagpur, January 13: In a significant move to encourage timely assistance for accident victims, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced an increase in the reward for Good Samaritans who rush injured individuals to the hospital. Speaking at a road safety event in Nagpur, Gadkari revealed that the reward will now be INR 25,000, a fivefold increase from the current INR 5,000. He acknowledged that the previous amount was insufficient for those who step in during critical moments to save lives.

Gadkari further explained that the government would cover hospital expenses up to INR 1.5 lakh for accident victims during the first seven days of treatment. The support extends beyond national highways, applying to victims on state highways as well. So, what is the Good Samaritan Scheme? ‘Emergency’: Nitin Gadkari All Praise for Kangana Ranaut’s Film, Actress Visits Union Minister’s Home in Nagpur (Pics).

What is Good Samaritan Scheme?

The Good Samaritan Scheme, launched by the government in October 2021, is designed to encourage individuals to provide immediate assistance to victims of road accidents. Under the scheme, people who help save the lives of accident victims by rushing them to a hospital within the Golden Hour - the critical first hour after an accident - are rewarded. The scheme defines a Good Samaritan as a person who, acting in good faith and without expecting any form of payment or reward, voluntarily offers emergency care or assistance to injured individuals. India Will Have Better Road Infrastructure Than America in Coming Days, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

It aims to eliminate hesitation in helping accident victims and ensure timely medical intervention to save lives. In addition to the reward for Good Samaritans, the government has expanded the benefits under the scheme, including covering up to INR 1.5 lakh in hospital expenses for accident victims within the first seven days of treatment. Union Minister Gadkari emphasised that these measures are part of a broader effort to enhance road safety and encourage people to act swiftly in saving lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).