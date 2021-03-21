Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) Goods worth Rs 5.80 lakh of an e-commerce firm were stolen from a truck during a journey from Telangana to Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

A total of 320 boxes were loaded in the truck at Medchal in Ranga Reddy district on March 7, to be delivered at Yerla area of Nagpur.

According to driver Hamid Khan (43), unidentified persons stole three boxes containing mobile phones, body spray, deodorants and other material during the journey.

A case of theft has been registered at Kalmeshwar police station and further probe is, an official said.

