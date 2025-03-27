New DelhI [India], March 27 (ANI): Parliament on Thursday approved the Finance Bill, 2025, with Rajya Sabha returning it to Lok Sabha, which had passed the legislation on March 25.

Rajya Sabha also returned the Appropriation Bill (3). The return of the Finance Bill marks the completion of the budget process, which started on February 1 after the presentation of the union budget.

Also Read | Chennai Train Derailment: Empty Wagons of NMG Rake Derail, No Injuries, Says Southern Railway.

In her reply, Sitharaman hit back at opposition leaders for their allegations against the government and also referred to the remarks of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

She rejected allegations of discrimination against states ruled by parties that are in the opposition in Parliament.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Lawyer Nilesh Ojha Demands Scene Recreation, Narco Test of Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray and Others.

"For Tamil Nadu, Rs. 58,021 crore has been budgeted as tax devolution for the upcoming year 2025-26. Tax devolution to Tamil Nadu between 2004-14 was Rs. 94,971 crore. Between 2014-24, Rs. 2,92,013 crores, which is 207 % more. Grants-in-aid and government of from Government of India during 2004-14 was Rs. 57,925 crores. From 2014-24, it is Rs. 2,55,875 Crore, a 342% increase" Sitharaman said.

She said Kerala has received Rs. 1.57 lakh crore between 2014-24, which is an increase of 239% from the UPA period (2004-14) where they received Rs. 46,300 crore.

"Is Kerala being differentiated or discriminated against? Grants-in-aid have surged by 509 %. In 2004-14, they received Rs. 25,630 crore. During 2014-24, they received Rs. 1.56 lakh crore. Over and above this, entirely to the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, post COVID-19 because states needed to revive their economies faster, he made it a point to provide special assistance of capital expenditure for states, 50 years interest-free. Kerala received Rs. 2,715 crore for 50 years interest free. This wasn't even mentioned by the Finance Commission. Kerala has never been supported in a better way then this government under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has supported," she said.

Referring to the steps taken by the government for the middle class, Sitharaman said PM Modi had, in January 2025, approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to revise the salaries and benefits of Central Government employees and pensioners.

She said all Central Government pensioners who had retired before 1.1.2016 are receiving pension at par with employees who retired after 1.1.2016.

Keeping in view the recommendations which were made by the 6th CPC, a distinction among pensioners is inevitable and that is what is being brought in as an amendment and by way of validation, she said.

"The validation rules do not, in any way, change or alter the existing pensions so fixed of existing Civil Pensioners from the present stage. The validation rules also do not affect Defence Pensioners in any way as they are covered by separate rules. It is not an amendment to any pension rules or instructions but only a reaffirmation of the same w.e.f. 1st June, 1972, i.e. the date the CCS (Pension) Rules were promulgated. The 6th Central Pay Commission made a distinction between the retirees of pre-1.1.2006 and those of post-1.1.2006 periods," she said.

"The then-Government (Congress-led UPA) had accepted the recommendations of 6th Central Pay Commission and decided that there will be a distinction between pensioners with reference to the cut-off date of 1.1.2006. The 7th Central Pay Commission has brought in parity between pre 1.1.2016 and post 1.1.2016 Pensioners. I again reiterate that this is only a validation of existing rules. This does not alter or change existing civil or defence pension," she added.

Sitharaman also hit back at Trinamool Congress member Sagarika Ghose over her criticism of the BJP-led government.

"Those who are questioning about 'Achhe Din' themselves represent a party which gave the slogan of 'Maa...Maati...Maanush' but haven't done anything for the people. In West Bengal, the cut money group, the 'Tola Baazi' Group don't allow the good schemes and deeds to reach the people. 'Tola Baazi' is like a huge iron filter," Sitharaman said.

'Achhe Din' for us is tirelessly serving the nation so that common citizens benefit. Our philosophy is : "Tan Samarpit, Mann Samarpit, Desh Ke Liye Yeh Jeevan Samarpit." We are 'Samarpit' (dedicated) towards 'Achhe Din'," she added.

Sitharaman said that instead of questioning from a biased political perspective, Trinamool Congress members should ask common citizens anywhere who have directly benefited from government schemes.

"Ask 55 crore Indians, especially women were empowered with bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana. Achhe Din aaye hain ki nahi? Aaye hain! Ask 4 crore families who received PM Awas Yojana. They'll say that 'Achhe Din hain'. Ask more than 12 crore rural households enjoying the dignity of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission - 'Achhe Din hain'? Ask 12 crore rural households receiving tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission - 'Ache Din Hain?' Ask over 10 crore families liberated from smoke-filled kitchens under PM Ujjwala Yojana connections - 'Ache Din Hain?' Ask beneficiaries buying affordable many medicines from 15,300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at 50 to 80% cheaper rates - 'Ache Din Hain?" she said.

"Ask 37 crore citizens protected by Ayushmaan Bharat's Rs. 5 lakh annual health insurance cover - 'Ache Din Hain?' 68 lakh street vendors provided with credit support under PM SVANidhi, they are all guaranteed by PM and the sovereign guarantee is provided. They don't need to give any security or papers or gold etc - 'Ache Din Hain?' Ask beneficiaries of over 50 crore loan sanctioned under PM MUDRA Yojana - 'Ache Din Hain?' 'Achhe Din' haven't arrived yet only for those people for whom governance means Corruption and Tola Baazi," she added.

Referring to Chidambaram's comments concerning digital transactions and the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), she said action proves what the government has done in terms of DPI.

"So, the concerns addressed by the former finance minister have been squarely addressed. Similarly, in the fiscal deficit related concern that he has expressed, I am sure he will now appreciate that we have laid the path, both for the immediate term and the medium term and we shall achieve it, like we have done till now. The fiscal deficit for the coming year will end below 4.5," she said.

On the Income Tax relief in the union budget, she said it is one of the major things about which many members personally came up to me and thanked. Sitharaman said PM told her that the government should honour Indian taxpayer.

"I actually thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set me on this task, much before the budget preparation commenced, and he said to explore the possibilities of helping the middle class and the taxpayers. I must also thank the entire Finance Ministry team where all of us sat through to see what the kinds of things we can do. Once we came up with the tax proposals and presented them to the PM, he readily agreed and said that we should honour the Indian taxpayers. We wanted to use this opportunity to show our respect for Indian taxpayers. i.e. we have moved towards setting Rs 12 lakh as a threshold upto which no one will have to pay any income tax," she said.

The minister said many exporters faced difficulties and requested an extension of time.

"In response, we allowed an extension from 6 months to one year and said if an item was imported without duty and exporter intends to export it, they now have a full year to comply it within that one year," she said.

Several members participated in the debate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)