New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) reiterated in Parliament on Tuesday that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh was deteriorating and sought the Centre's intervention.

Speaking in the motion of thanks to the President's address, YSRCP MP Golla Babu Rao told the upper house that the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh has gone from bad to worse. He told the Chair that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should intervene as lawlessness prevails in the state, with unabated attacks on political opponents, destruction of their houses, and arson.

He also requested an increase in funding for Polavaram, the state's lifeline. The allocation of Rs 3,320 crore is meagre and should be increased. The project height should also be fixed at 45 metres. Public sentiment was expressed through one crore signatures against the privatisation of medical colleges.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative for setting up 17 medical colleges in the state, but the coalition government was giving them away to private parties, he said. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue remains unresolved, and no captive mines have been allocated to it, while the private sector was receiving captive mines.

Earlier, eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following an uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm, and Rahul Gandhi said that he would not refer to any magazine article about former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoirs but would make comments about Chinese action during the Kailash Range standoff with China and the government's response.

The government has said that Rahul Gandhi cannot quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it.

The opposition MPs who have been suspended for the remainder of the session are Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, and CPI(M)'s S Venkatesan. (ANI)

