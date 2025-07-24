New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the Opposition on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will again reconvene on Friday at 11 am.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, chairing the Lok Sabha, adjourned the House amidst the ruckus by the Opposition during a discussion on the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill was being discussed in the Rajya Sabha when MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita, chairing the House, adjourned it following sloganeering by the Opposition, who were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Earlier today, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

The Lower House began at 11 am on Thursday. However, amid ruckus by the Opposition, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the House, Speaker Birla urged Opposition members not to resort to disruptions. He stated that the conduct of members does not meet the standards of the House's dignity.

Birla objected to members raising slogans and carrying banners, asking what message such conduct conveyed. Referring to Congress, he said, "Such conduct is not in a party's 'sanskar', but the way new generation is behaving, it is being seen by the entire country."

Amidst recurring adjournments in the Lower House of the Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said that the Lok Sabha can resume after the Centre answers the Opposition's demand to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list in Bihar.

Gogoi told ANI, "For the last three days, we are demanding a discussion on the SIR, but not a single response has come from the BJP ministers so far. We just want to ask them whether or not there will be a discussion on SIR. Yes or no. Once they answer, the House proceedings can begin."

Demanding a discussion in the Parliament, he said that the Opposition wants to present the public's view on the issue.

"Election Commission putting forward their view does not mean that there should not be a discussion in the Parliament. Here, everyone is a representative of the public, and we want to present the public's view in Parliament," he said.

The Congress MP added that the public wants to hear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a discussion in Parliament will bring both sides to the SIR exercise.

"The public wants to listen to the central government and Prime Minister Modi. So, a discussion should happen where they bring forward their view, and we will keep the reality, and the nation can listen to both views," he told ANI. (ANI)

