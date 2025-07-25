New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday amid sloganeering and protests by opposition members in the well of the house.

The lower house is set to meet next on July 28 at 11 am. The Rajya Sabha too was earlier adjourned at 2 PM, and is set to meet on Monday 11 AM.

Also Read | Marathi Wedding Card Triggers Violent Clash in Navi Mumbai College; Student Beaten with Hockey Stick, MNS Slams 'Language Intolerance'.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, chairing the Lok Sabha, urged the Opposition members to maintain decorum in the house and let the private members bill be introduced so that discussion can take place.

Prior to the adjournment, the house took up for further consideration and passing, 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.'

Also Read | Vice-Presidential Poll: Election Commission Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody As Returning Officer.

Earlier at 11 AM, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 PM, as the Opposition protests continued.

"There are private members bills of over 200 members, discussion is supposed to happen. I request you, today is your day, Friday is for the private members bill. This is only kept reserved for private members bill, it is so important, which the house will discuss on," Pal told the Opposition members amid sloganeering.

The Lok Sabha Chair requested multiple members of the Opposition, including MPs Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi, to let the private members bill be introduced.

"Today the Speaker also called for an all party meeting, not only did he say in the morning that we will call the government and opposition representatives in the all party meeting. He met with Kiren Rijiju, LoP too. How will the deadlock be resolved? The chair is very worried, the whole country is worried. This is the people's right," Pal said urging the Opposition.

He further told the Opposition members to go to their constituencies during the break on the weekend and ask them whether they want their members to create chaos in the House or rather raise the problems of the people.

"Tomorrow and Sunday you all will go, ask the people of your constituencies, whether they want to see you create chaos in the Parliament, or rather discuss about the problems of the people. What do you want on the record?" he asked.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a discussion on several key issues of public importance, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier, right after the lower house of Parliament was adjourned at 11 am, Lok Sabha Speaker convened an all-party meeting, where he urged members to let the house function properly.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion regarding a session on Operation Sindoor. The proposed 16-hour discussion in Parliament is set for July 28.

Speaker Om Birla had called upon the members for the House to function with discussions and dialogues, including the Question Hour, to continue, amid protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar. Efforts are currently being made to reach a consensus during the all-party meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)