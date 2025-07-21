New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The 'Bills of Lading, 2025' bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for Presidential Assent. Tabled by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, in the Upper House on Monday. It marks a watershed moment for India's maritime sector.

The bill, already passed by the Lok Sabha in March, now awaits Presidential assent to become law. Once enacted, it will replace the 169-year-old colonial era Indian Lading Act, 1856 with a modern, simplified, and globally aligned legal framework for maritime shipping documentation in India.

Tabling the bill to the house, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "As we gather here, we are reminded of our visionary and dynamic Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, who has articulated a profound vision for our nation: to transform India into a developed country, or Viksit Bharat, by the year 2047."

Sonowal said that India must act with speed and scale to reform its systems and transform its future.

"This vision is not merely aspirational; it is a call to action, urging us to align our efforts and aspirations with the promise of a new and prosperous Bharat. In the words of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, 'India must act with speed and scale to reform its systems and transform its future," he said.

The new law replaces archaic terminology with clear & business friendly language, streamlining rights & obligations for carriers, shippers and lawful holders; reducing ambiguity in shipping documentation to lower litigation risks as well as strengthening India's position in global trade by aligning with international norms.

Speaking further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Today, as we reflect on the 76th year since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, it is the perfect moment to cast aside the remnants of colonial and pre-constitutional legacies that hinder our progress. 'Swarnim Bharat' needs a statute that is contemporary, crafted by our own people, and capable of addressing the challenges of the modern era."

The bill renames the outdated law, symbolising a decisive move away from India's colonial past. It simplifies legal language, restructures complex provisions, and introduces an enabling clause empowering the Central Government to issue directions for effective implementation. By incorporating a standard repeal and saving clause, the legislation ensures continuity and legal validity of past actions under the old Act. These reforms aim to enhance clarity, promote ease of understanding, and enable smoother enforcement in line with contemporary trade and legal standards enabling Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in India.

Calling the members of the House to pass the Bill, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "'The Bills of Lading, 2025' bill reflects our constitutional values and marks a vital step in replacing outdated colonial laws with a modern, accessible framework. As our maritime sector expands rapidly, this reform will boost ease of doing business, reduce disputes, and strengthen India's global trade standing. As the saying goes -- 'Whoever rules the waves, rules the world' -- it's time India leads from the front."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began today with rigorous demands of Opposition to hold discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and the Government's response through Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

