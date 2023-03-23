By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued revised guidelines for entry to Central Hall of Parliament, saying it has been decided that the entry of Governors, Chief Ministers and former MPs has been permitted to the Central Hall of Parliament in view of the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Newborn Baby Sold by Mother After Delivery in Chatra.

"In view of the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the country and consequent relaxations in access to various public facilities, it has been decided that the entry of Governors, Chief Ministers, Ministers of State Governments and Ex-MPs is permitted to the Central Hall, Parliament House," said a bulletin issued on Thursday.

It said the entry in Parliament House and Central Hall is regulated according to Rules and Directions issued by the Lok Sabha Speaker from time to time.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh's Associates Shifted Out of Punjab After Intelligence Report on Possible Jail Break.

No person without a valid pass is allowed to gain entry even when accompanied by the Members of Parliament.

The access to the public viewing gallery continues to be according to the norms specified earlier. After Parliament resumed its work following Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the entry norms were revised in accordance with the guidelines issued of the Union Health Ministry.

The guidelines have been reviewed from time to time. For a long period, access to the Central Hall of Parliament was given to only sitting members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)