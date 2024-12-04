New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday staged protest, near Makar Dwar in the premises of the Parliament over the issue of the Adani indictment for a second day in a row.

Protesting MPs raised several slogans and banners depicting their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani indictment.

Also Read | Who Is Narain Singh Chaura? Know All About the Attacker Caught After Firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other opposition MPs headed to visit violence-hit Sambhal. However, they have been stopped by the police officials at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion notice in the lower house urging for a discussion on the Adani matter.

Also Read | Indian Navy Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Navy Day, Salutes Maritime Heroes (Watch Video).

The motion notice called for an urgent discussion on the 'silence' of the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in the face of serious allegations against the Adani Group, which has been charged with bribery and securities fraud by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Yesterday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat requested members of the House to not hold protests or demonstrations in front of the gates of Parliament as it causes serious hindrances to the movement of Members to the Parliament Chambers during the sittings of the Houses.

Parliament witnessed dramatic events yesterday as INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in the Parliament premises demanding a discussion on the Adani indictment.

Congress-led opposition MPs walked out of the lower house of the Parliament to mark dissatisfaction over Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's reply on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)