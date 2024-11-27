New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): On the second day of the winter session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 12:00 in the afternoon over the demand of the opposition to discuss the Adani indictment issue. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11:30 AM. Both the lower and upper Houses are set to meet soon after the break.

This comes amid a ruckus after the opposition MPs in the morning moved the notice for an adjournment motion in both the Houses to raise issues related to Manipur, the Adani indictment and the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

Earlier, Congress demanded discussion on the Adani indictment in the Parliament, as both houses will meet for the third day of the winter session on Wednesday.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Manish Tewari moved for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha before the commencement of the session today.

In a notice addressed to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance."

"The recent US indictment of Gautam Adani, involving over $265 million in bribes for solar power deals and securities fraud, casts a dark shadow over the Adani Group. The silence of the Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing. PM Modi must answer questions regarding his friendship with Adani," the notice read.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also issued a notice on the same subject and said, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for November 27, 2024. That this House suspend all scheduled business to discuss the serious revelations in a US court indictment alleging that the Adani Group engaged in bribery of state officials to secure power supply agreements through SECl tenders."

Congress MP Manish Tewari also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on the "impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate."

Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the 'deteriorating condition' in Manipur. In his notice, Hibi Eden urged the government to "take accountability and implement immediate measures to restore peace and justice."

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

