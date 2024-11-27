Mumbai, November 27: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications from government jobs and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for the recruitment of 2,702 vacancies. The online registration for the posts of Junior Assistant will begin on December 23 with the last date to submit the application being January 22, 2025. Candidates who are interested to apply can visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the UPSSSC is aiming to fill 2,702 vacant posts of Junior Assistant through this recruitment drive. Of the 2,702 vacancies, 1.099 posts are for general category, 238 posts for EWS, 718 posts for OBC, 583 posts for SC and 64 posts for ST respectively. The notification also stated that candidates will be selected based on a written examination. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 169 SCO Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

How to Apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Live Advertisements" section

Next, click on the "Apply Online for UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024" link

Log in using your PET registration number and other details.

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Download the UPSSSC Junior Assistant application form for future reference

It must be noted that candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 are eligible to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024. Besides having a valid scorecard of UPSSSC PET 2023, applicants must have passed Class 12 and have basic knowledge of computer. A typing speed of 25 wpm in Hindi is also a must. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

Those applying for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2024 should be between 18 and 40 years of age. For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here or check the official website of UPSSSC.

