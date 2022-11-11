New Delhi November 11: The upcoming Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be held from December 7 to December 29, this year. The Cabinet Committee for Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, has recommended the same, informed top sources. Parliament Winter Session Likely From December 7 To December 29.

They will be a total of 17 working days in the upcoming Winter Session. The first day of the upcoming session is likely to be adjourned in the wake of the death of sitting members. Amongst the sitting MPs who passed away recently include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Sources also say that since the Covid numbers have declined significantly and most members and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat are completely vaccinated, the session is likely to convene without any major Covid-induced restrictions.

This will be the first session during which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will officiate proceedings in the Upper House. The government will be drawing up a list of Bills to be passed during the upcoming session while the Opposition will demand a discussion on pressing matters. Parliament's Winter Session Likely to Commence from December First Week in Old Building.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 18 and adjourned on August 8. The session saw 16 sessions spread over a period of 22 days. During the session, six Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha. Seven Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 5 bills by the Rajya Sabha during the last session. One Bill was withdrawn. The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the session was 5.

During the last session, 5 short-term duration discussions were placed including the price rise in both Houses. The productivity of the Lok Sabha was approximately 48 per cent and that of the Rajya Sabha was approximately 44 per cent.

