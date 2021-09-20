New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the criticism of the government while being a right of the Opposition, should be done within the boundaries of decency and democracy.

"Parliamentarians and legislators have every right to criticise the government. But the 'Lakshman Rekha' (boundary) of 'decency, decorum and dignity' must never be crossed while making a point," said Naidu.

"I am of the view-- let the government propose, the opposition oppose and the House dispose," he added.

The Vice President spoke this while interacting with the students of the Political Leadership and Governance diploma course from 'The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.

Addressing the students, Naidu said, "You must work untiringly with single-minded devotion towards your goals. Set the bar high and strive to achieve excellence."

"Never remain content or complacent with the status quo. As Swami Vivekananda had said- Arise! Awake! and stop not till the goal is reached," he added.

Naidu further told students that they must act as harbingers of widespread social change and should work with dedication towards eradicating social evils like gender discrimination, casteism, corruption, atrocities on women and illiteracy.

Speaking on how the youngsters have the power to change India's overall progress, he said that the students must remember that they have the potential to provide successful leadership in the future.

He opined that the citizens should choose their representatives on the basis of four C's- character, calibre, conduct and capacity. (ANI)

