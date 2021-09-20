Shimla, September 20: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrived in Shimla on Monday. According to sources, she is here on a personal visit and is expected to stay for three days.

Sonia Gandhi will be camping in Chharabra near Shimla, where her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a cottage. Both Priyanka and her husband Robert Vadra are already in Shimla and according to sources Rahul Gandhi is expected to join them. Also Read | West Bengal Rains: Torrential Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Kolkata, IMD Predicts More Downpour in the City.

Rahul Gandhi earlier today attended the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as new chief minister in Punjab in Chandigarh. Two others Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in today as ministers. Also Read | Odisha: 15-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in City Drain; Body Recovered After 18 Hours in Bhubaneswar.

The visit of the Gandhi family to Shimla comes a day after it settled the tussle in the party's Punjab unit which had over several months been caught in an internal crisis.

Before resigning as the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, saying that despite his anguish that propelled the decision, he hoped the best for Congress and Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)