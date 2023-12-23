New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament building) on Saturday echoed with solemnity as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, led a group of parliamentarians in paying heartfelt floral tributes to the late former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Amidst a dignified gathering, Secretary General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh also paid homage to the esteemed leader, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Emulates Social Media Suicide Prank in Hamirpur, Accidentally Hangs Himself.

As a mark of remembrance, a meticulously crafted booklet featuring the life and achievements of Chaudhary Charan Singh, published in both Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the distinguished attendees.

The poignant ceremony harkens back to the unveiling of Chaudhary Charan Singh's portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House on December 23, 1993, an event graced by the then President of India, Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma. The continued observance of this tradition reflects the enduring legacy and impact of the visionary leader on Indian political history.

Also Read | Indian Navy, Coast Guard Vessels Moving Towards Merchant Ship in Arabian Sea As MV Chem Pluto Catches Fire After Suspected Drone Attack.

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980. He also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice. Charan Singh, who was also known as farmer leader served the nation as Union Minister under Morarji Desai's government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)