New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Members of Parliament and former Members of Parliament on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the Central Hall of Parliament House on his birth anniversary.

The Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava and Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat Utpal Kumar Singh also paid floral tributes.

Also Read | Bandi Chhor Divas 2020: Fireworks Adorn Sky Around Golden Temple in Amritsar to Mark Sikh Festival (Watch Video).

A booklet containing the profile of Pandit Nehru, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the dignitaries.

The portrait of the first Prime Minister of India was unveiled by the then President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on May 5, 1966.

Also Read | Kailash Sarang Dies at 85: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Madhya Pradesh Senior BJP Leader.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After Nehru's death, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)