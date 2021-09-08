Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs led by Chairman PP Chaudhary along with 11 members of Parliament visited Chinar Corps on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

According to a statement issued by PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the General-Officer-Commander (GOC) briefed the MPs on the situation on the Line of Control and in the hinterland.

They were also briefed on the steps being taken to break the cycle of violence and bring peace and stability to Kashmir. Chinar Corp's efforts towards Citizen-Army connect were also highlighted. The MEA representative also briefed the members on the counter-terrorism efforts of the MEA. The Committee members were later shown modern equipment currently being effectively used by the IA.

The Committee of External Affairs also appreciated the efforts of the Security Forces and expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in Kashmir. The Committee members expressed that there is a need for greater efforts at the MHA, MEA, and MoD levels, to counter false propaganda of the adversaries and share the ground truth at all forums.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee of External Affairs laid a wreath, while the other members, offered floral tributes at the Chinar War Memorial and paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. (ANI)

