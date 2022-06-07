New Delhi, June 7: The Parliamentary Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, state Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner to appear before them on June 15 in connection with the breach of privilege complaint by MP Navneet Rana.

The Committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunil Singh will take up the matter concerning the breach of privilege complaint by Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana next week.

The Committee has summoned several officers from Maharashtra after Rana filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker about the same. The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee on charges of breach of privilege and had alleged illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station. Hanuman Chalisa Row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana Pray at Hanuman Temple in Delhi for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Ouster.

Rana appeared before the privilege committee on May 23 to present her side of the story. On April 25, a complaint of a serious breach of privilege was given by Navneet Rana to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who further referred it to the Privilege Committee.

Navneet appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee on May 23 over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai".

Following this, the Privilege Committee summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla (Mumbai) Yashwant Bhanudas.

Navneet Rana along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Bandra.

They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. The Rana couple was granted bail on May 4 and released from jail the next day.

