New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will meet on Monday afternoon at 3:00 PM in the Parliament House Annexe.

This development comes as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting comes a day after Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan briefed the Defence Minister on the key decisions taken to counter Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Today's meeting also comes three days after the all-party meet held in Parliament premises on the Pahalgam terror attack, which the Defence Minister chaired.

The attack, which occurred on April 22, 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down. The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following the incident, NIA teams have been stationed at the site since April 23 and have intensified the search for evidence. Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam.

On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met to take steps regarding the attack, condemning it in the strongest terms and expressing their deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoping for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Meanwhile, India announced a ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir. Collectively, these channels have a massive following of over 63 million subscribers. (ANI)

