Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said political parties should cooperate for the completion of the delimitation exercise to pave the way for holding early polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Those who want early assembly elections in J-K are requested to help and cooperate with the delimitation commission, instead of making excuses," Sinha told reporters.

He was asked about the demand raised by the PDP and the NC for holding early assembly polls.

Asked as to when the polls could be held in J-K, he said the decision is taken by the Election Commission.

"There are constitutional institutions in India. The decision is taken by the Election Commission. Let the work related to delimitation get completed, the Commission will definitely conduct elections," he said.

He also condemned the recent attacks on policemen by terrorists and said that terrorism won't be allowed to grow at any cost.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)