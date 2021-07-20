New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rains for several parts of the national capital.

The weather body also predicted a drizzle for Haryana's Sonipat and Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Sonipat (Haryana)," said IMD in a tweet.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

This comes a day after several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Monday morning, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Severe waterlogging was also reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10. (ANI)

