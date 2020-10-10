Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): Water logging was witnessed after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad City on Friday evening. Many houses in the low laying areas of the city were submerged under rainwater.

People in the city faced problems due to water logging and strived for the solutions after water floods into the house.

"Every time it rains there is heavy water logging in this Khairatabad area of the city. It is the centre of the city yet we are suffering from this rain. Due to poor drainage system water enters our house. We have no place to cook or sleep after water enters our house. The government must provide some help," Nasreen Begum, a resident of the city told ANI.

Another resident Srinivas said, "whenever it rains, there is waterlogging. The municipal authorities visit and provide a temporary solution after it gets flooded, but no permanent solution has been provided yet by the administration."

Mohammed Wajid, who also lives in Khairatabad area of the city said, "This happens in every rainy season. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials do not come here. Due to heavy rainfall, we are facing problems."

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain to occur in Hyderabad. (ANI)

