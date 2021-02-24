New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Heavy rain lash and snowfall are expected in parts of north India this week starting from Wednesday.

In view of the harsh conditions on the horizon, multiple orange alerts have been issued over the western Himalayan region particularly in Jammu-Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance will begin influencing the weather across the northernmost parts of India from Wednesday onwards.

The MeT department forecast isolated hailstorm very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 25 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad from Wednesday to Sunday, and isolated to scattered rain/snow over Uttarakhand over the next five days. As for Himachal Pradesh, isolated to scattered rain/snow conditions are on the alert for the next two days, followed by fairly widespread rain/snow for the subsequent three days," the IMD said.

Apart from the precipitation, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also in the forecast over all the locations for the rest of the week. Moreover, isolated hailstorms may hit Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday and Thursday, Himachal Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday, and Uttarakhand between Tuesday and Saturday.

This sign is expected to bring some balance to the precipitation figures across the Western Himalayan region, which has experienced below-average rain and snow since the beginning of 2021. However, given the predictions, the IMD, New Delhi has issued an advisory instructing residents to 'be prepared' for rough weather. (ANI)

