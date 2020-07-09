Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at some places in Uttar Pradesh while heavy showers lashed isolated parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Thursday.

According to the Meteorological department, more rain is likely in the state on Friday.

“Rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in eastern and western UP… Moderate rain accompanied by lighting is very likely in other parts of the state on Friday,” the official said.

