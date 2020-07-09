New Delhi, July 9: Heavy rainfall is going to lash parts of North India in the coming days during July 9 to July 12, 2020, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, northern parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states during next 5 days. India to witness normal monsoon this year, says IMD.

The IMD said the widespread rainfall in North India will be caused as the monsoon trough is very likely to shift northwards towards the foothills of Himalayas from July 9 onwards. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on July 11 & 12; in East Uttar Pradesh during July 10 to 12; in Bihar on July 10 and 11; in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya Arunachal Pradesh during July 9 to July 11, 2020", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Health Tips: 5 Dos And Don’ts To Keep Diseases at Bay This Rainy Season.

Here's the tweet by IMD:

Western end of monsoon trough lies north of its normal position & its eastern end runs close to foothills of Himalayas. In addition, convergence of south westerly/southerly winds from BoB at lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue over NE&east India during next 4 days. pic.twitter.com/QSs4eXEXab — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2020

On July 9, the IMD said that heavy rainfall will lash parts of West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Moreover, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

