Lucknow, Jul 5 (PTI) Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka | Criminal Case Will be Filed Against Private Hospitals Refusing to Admit COVID-19 Patients, Says State Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

Rain and thundershower are very likely to occur at many places, while heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on Monday, according to the weather department.

Rain and thundershower are very likely at most places in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

Also Read | Kerala Government Extends Coronavirus Safety Rules Till July 2021 to Contain Spread of COVID-19 in The State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)