Thiruvananthapram, July 5: The Kerala government on Sunday announced that safety rules for the coronavirus pandemic would remain in place for the next one year. The state government amended the state Epidemic Disease Ordinance to make safety rules, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing mandatory till July 2021. The decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Coronavirus in India: Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases by Close to 1.65 Lakh, Recovery Rate Improves to 60.77%, Says Health Ministry.

The amended rules are known as ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’. As per the new rules, wearing masks at public and maintaining six feet distance is mandatory. The wedding will also be attended by up to 50 people, whereas, only 20 people can attend a funeral.

Notification By The Kerala Government:

Kerala Health Department issues notification extending the enforcement of state's #COVID19 regulations till July 2021. pic.twitter.com/e2lrVTK9rI — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Spitting in public places is also prohibited. The state government have also made it mandatory to seek its permission for conducting social gatherings, get-togethers, processions, congregations or demonstrations and only 10 people are allowed to take part in them. As per the new regulations, only up to 20 people are allowed in shops or commercial establishments depending on the size so that proper social distancing is maintained. People also need to register at Jagratha e-platform for inter-state travel. Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 6,73,165 After Highest Single-Day Spike of 24,850 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The first coronavirus case of India was reported in Kerala in January this year. Till now, 5,204 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 2,131 active cases in Kerala, while 3,048 coronavirus patients have recovered until now. Twenty-five people have also succumbed to the deadly virus in the state so far.

