Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Very light rains occurred at isolated places over western districts of Uttar Pradesh, while the weather remained dry over eastern parts with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the past 24 hours, the MeT office here said.

There was no large change in maximum temperatures in Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature remained appreciably below normal in Moradabad, Agra, Meerut divisions, it said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Jhansi at 29.1 degree celsius, while Churk was recorded as the coldest place in the state at 6.1 degree celsius.

According to the forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

