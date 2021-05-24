Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Monday expressed fear that his party, which is in power in Punjab, might "suffer" if the 2022 assembly elections are fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Jalandhar Cantonment legislator, who is close to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, had last month questioned his own government over its "intent" in ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.

He had even suggested Amarinder Singh to conduct a survey to know about his performance as the chief minister of the state.

"What else can happen (aur kya hoga)," the MLA said when asked whether he thinks the Congress would suffer if the next state assembly elections were fought under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

On May 17, Pargat Singh had accused Sandeep Sandhu, political Secretary to the chief minister, of threatening him for questioning the state government over the sacrilege cases.

To a question on his accusation against Sandhu, the MLA said he stands by his remarks.

When asked to reply on a statement of Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar who claimed that Sandhu had not made any threatening phone call, Pargat Singh said, "I do not know from which angle he (Jakhar) is saying. Was there any rebuttal from the CM office and Sandeep Sandhu?” he asked.

"I had captained the (Indian hockey) team for 10 years and no journalist can say that I have ever withdrawn any of my statements,” he added.

Pargat Singh was among a section of ruling party legislators who had tried to exert pressure on the chief minister for an early action against the perpetrators of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents in 2015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)