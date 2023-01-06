New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Paras on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital and submitted a letter regarding the deaths due to illicit liquor in Bihar and "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Paras was accompanied by the state president of RLJP Prince Raj.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls High-Level Meeting, Team of Experts to Review Situation.

"Today I met Her Excellency President Draupadi Murmu ji along with Ralojpa State President Prince Raj and apprised her about the anti-Dalit policies of the present Bihar government, the bad law and order situation, the harassment of Paswan women in Begusarai and the massacre in the spurious liquor case," Paras tweeted.

During the meeting, he urged the President to take suo moto cognizance of the situation in Bihar and consider imposing President's rule.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-Led Cabinet Approves Scheme To Ensure Upkeep of Government Schools Across State.

"Urged Her Excellency to take suo moto cognizance and consider imposing President's rule in Bihar if necessary," Paras tweeted.

Earlier on December 31, last year, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested one of the key accused in the Chhapra spurious liquor case which took over 70 lives earlier this month.

The accused, identified as Ram Babu Mahto was arrested from Dwarka area, the police said, adding, that he was previously involved in seven other cases.

According to special Commissioner of Police (CP) Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav, "Information was received and developed by the Inter-State Cell, Crime Branch, Chankyapuri, Delhi that one Ram Babu Mahto wanted in the case related to spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar, may be hiding somewhere in Delhi".

"On the basis of technical surveillance as well as specific inputs, the accused Ram Babu Mahto from Bihar's Doila, was arrested from the area of Dwarka in Delhi," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said strict action will be taken against all accused for the incident in early December that left over 70 dead.

Kumar reiterated that despite all the criticism most people in his state were in favour of prohibition and all those involved in causing the tragedy were under the scanner.

"I have made it clear to take strict action against the accused. And do not act on innocent people without any purpose," Nitish Kumar made it clear after the man allegedly involved in the December 3 tragedy was arrested from Dwarka.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, "Everyone is on it. Officials from both departments are looking into this. They are investigating each and every detail. How and why this tragedy occurred? Who did it? Who supplied the spurious liquor in the state? Everything is being investigated." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)