Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): A 42-year-old passenger travelling in an IndiGo flight on Tuesday was arrested by the Mumbai police for smoking beedi onboard.

When the incident came before the crew member of IndiGo, they immediately stopped him, said officials.

When the plane landed at Mumbai Airport, the passenger was handed over to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused identified as Mohammed Fakruddin under section 336 of the IPPC and Aircraft Act. The accused is currently in judicial custody, said police.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident happened on Delhi to Mumbai plane, where the passenger allegedly smoked beedi inside the bathroom of Indigo flight.

However, due to the strong smell of the beedi, a crew member got suspicious and on further search, it was found that one passenger, who was inside the bathroom was smoking.

When crew members searched the bathroom, they found beed and on questioning, the accused confessed to his crime that, the police added. (ANI)

