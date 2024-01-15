New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A passenger hit an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, has surfaced on social media.

A Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)