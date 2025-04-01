Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): A total of 209 passengers travelling on the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express reached Kamakhya railway station from the special train late Monday night after being transferred to a special train following a derailment incident.

Raju Yadav, one of the staff members of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express who reached Kamakhya railway station along with 208 others in a special train, said that many passengers were injured.

"We were coming here from Bengaluru. We were in the pantry to prepare for the meals. We heard a loud noise and there was smoke everywhere. The entire pantry was also ruined. We went out and saw that 11 coaches of the train had derailed. There was chaos. We rescued a few people. Andhra Police, DRM and the station master reached the spot and provided us with food and water. 5-6 hours later, we were given this special train to reach our destination. A lot of people have been injured. One person died; they fell in a ditch and we recovered their body from there," he said.

Another passenger praised the railway management for providing them food and other facilities after the incident and said that "many coaches were derailed."

The railway staff said, "I was providing bedsheet and clothes to the passengers, after which there was a movement in the train. The passengers on the train panicked, but I asked them to hold the train and seat tightly. I also got injured. But later, everyone was rescued from the train."

The incident occurred on March 30 when 11 coaches of the 12551 Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station in Odisha. One person died, and eight were injured in the incident.

"One person has died in the incident...8 people injured needed a referral and have been shifted...An inquiry is being done into the incident," Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate, told reporters.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two passengers from his State were injured in the train accident.

"Sharing an update on the incident involving Train 12551. There are no casualties from Assam. 2 persons from the State, Willson Digal of Udalguri and Amiran Nisha of Baksa, are injured and undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger," he said in a post on X.

Eleven coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Station at around 11.54 am on March 20.

Meanwhile, HS Bajwa, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Division, told reporters that the teams from NDRF and SDRF were at the accident site.

"Bangalore-Kamakhya Express derailed near Nergundi Railway Station...A special train is being run on the same route which will go to the same destination...After this, the restoration work will commence...We will provide the ex-gratia from the railway...We have also arranged food, water, first aid and buses...NDRF and SDRF are here...An inquiry will be done," Bajwa said. (ANI)

