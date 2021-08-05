Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI): The passing out parade of 72nd batch of IPS probationers would be held on Friday atthe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai would be the chief guest at the event,an official release said.

SVPNPADirector Atul Karwal said that the parade would witness the participation of 144 officer trainees of whom 33 are lady officers.

He further said that this time out of the 34 foreign probationer trainees, ten are from Nepal Police, 12 from Royal Bhutan, seven from Maldives Police Service and five from Mauritius Police Force.

Karwal said the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been allotted four officer trainees each.

This year both the top positions have gone to two lady officers-- Ranjeeta Sharma and Shreya Gupta, he said.

Ranjeeta Sharma of Rajasthan cadre has been adjudged the best all-round probationer and would be receiving the Prime Minister's Baton and Home Ministry's Revolver.

Shreya Gupta of Tamil Nadu cadre would be getting the Bhubanananda Misha Memorial Trophy for the Second Best All Round Probationer,the top official said.

Complimenting the officer trainees for successful completion of training, the SVPNPA Director said the training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training and 30 weeks of Phase-I of Basic Course.

This was followed by 28 weeks of District Practical Training at respective cadres/ states and 29 weeks of Phase-II of Basic Course at SVPNPA, the release added.PTI VVK SS

