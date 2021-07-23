A total of 18 officers, comprising 15 officers from the Indian Navy and three from Coast Guard, passed out from the NIAT

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Passing out Parade of the 63rd Aeronautical Engineers from the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) was conducted here on Thursday.

A total of 18 officers, comprising 15 officers from the Indian Navy and three from Coast Guard, passed out from the NIAT after 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects besides practical training on various types of aircraft operated by the Navy and Coast Guard, a release said.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, NM, Flag Officer Sea Training, Headquarters Southern Naval Command.

The Admiral in his address said: "It was a great honour and privilege for all Air Technical Officers and sailors to graduate from the portals of NIAT, which is also the 'Centre of Excellence for Aeronautical Science and Technology' of Cochin University of Science and Technology."

Sub Lieutenant Navdeep Kumar and Deputy Commandant Kaveesh Chawla were awarded trophies for standing first in overall order of merit amongst Air Engineering and Air Electrical officers respectively. (ANI)

