New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Patiala House Court in Delhi has permitted Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the jailed Member of Parliament from Baramulla popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to visit Parliament in custody on September 9 to cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential election.

As per the order dated September 4, 2025, delivered on Saturday, Rashid will not be required to make any immediate payment towards travel expenses. However, he must furnish an undertaking to bear the cost at a later stage, subject to the outcome of appeals currently reserved for orders by the Delhi High Court.

Also Read | Palghar Horror: Denied Sex, Man Rapes Minor Fiancee, Then Strangles Her to Death Near Mumbai; Accused Arrested.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi appeared on Rashid's behalf during the proceedings.

Since voting in the Vice-Presidential election must be done in person, Rashid had moved the Special NIA Court at Patiala House seeking permission to cast his vote despite being lodged in Tihar Jail. The court's order now clears the way for him to exercise his rights as an elected MP.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces JD(U) Candidate From Rajpur Seat, Backs Santosh Kumar Nirala.

Recently, Rashid was also granted a parole for several days to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Rashid created a major political upset in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when he defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla constituency.

Rashid is currently facing trial in a terror funding case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His name allegedly surfaced during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali, a co-accused in the matter.

The NIA filed its chargesheet against Rashid in October 2019. In March 2022, a Special NIA Court framed charges against him and others under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the Government of India), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to terrorist acts and terror funding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)