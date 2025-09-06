Mumbai, September 6: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl and then strangled her to death after she refused to have sex with him in Maharashtra's Palghar. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS. According to a report, the accused was engaged to the minor.

The accused was identified as Nilesh Dhongda, according to NDTV. The incident occurred on September 3 when the accused, who was engaged to the deceased, visited her house in Bibaldhar village. Eyewitnesses said that the accused visited her home when the victim’s parents were at their farm. The accused then tried to force her into forming sexual relations with him. However, the victim refused. Palghar Shocker: School Watchman Held for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 2 Boys in Maharashtra.

Man Rapes, Murders Minor Fiancee For Denying Sex in Palghar

Enraged, the accused allegedly raped her and strangled the victim to death. The accused then fled from the home and went into the forest. As per the report, the neighbours alerted the police. Upon arriving at the crime scene, the police sent the body for postmortem examination. After a search, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Earlier in August, a 17-year-old girl was raped in Virar in Palghar district, allegedly by two men who convinced her she was possessed by ghosts. Accused Prem Patil and Karan Patil were arrested soon after the incident. "The victim felt unwell after visiting Jeevdani Temple in Virar and was told she was possessed by ghosts. She was taken to a baba who claimed he would carry out some rituals to save her, failing which she will not have children and her future husband could die. The two accused took her to a hotel in Nalasopara and raped her," news agency PTI reported, citing an official. Maharashtra Shocker: 4 Men Rape Woman in Naigaon Over Course of 2 Months After She Misses Job Interview in Pune, Share Her Obscene Photos on Instagram; 2 Arrested.

After realising she had been raped, the girl approached police, resulting in the registration of a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman and Inhumane Practices and Witchcraft (Prohibition and Eradication) Act, he said.

