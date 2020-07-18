New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A staffer working in the administrative section of the Patiala House Courts complex here tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, a circular said.

Issued by District Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the circular said that the employee was posted in the bail and filing section of the court.

The entire administrative block has been closed for two days till July 19 for carrying out deep disinfection and sanitisation, it said.

It further directed all the staff posted at the administrative block to resume their work on July 20 and strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing.

All the six district courts in the national capital have been functioning in a restricted manner since March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

