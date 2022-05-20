New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Patients at the Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini had a hard time on Friday after a fire in a transformer led to a prolonged power cut, disrupting medical services, officials said.

"The electricity supply got disrupted due to a massive fire in a transformer around 3 pm. There was no power till 10.30 pm," an official said on condition of anonymity.

The power cut impeded medical services, including surgeries. However, all patients are doing fine. Those in a serious condition are being shifted to other hospitals, he said.

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital is a 500-bedded multispeciality hospital with super specialties like neurosurgery, nephrology, urology and pulmonology. PTI GVS

